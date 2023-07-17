Thieves fail to break into Chanel store in Gold Coast

A suspect attempted to rob a Chanel store in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Around 5 a.m. on Monday, a dark-colored car drove onto the sidewalk at 65 E. Oak St. and began ramming the back doors of Chanel, according to police.

The car was unable to fully break the door and drove off eastbound on Oak Street, then southbound on Michigan Avenue.

Nothing inside the store was damaged and no injuries reported.

No one is in Custody as Area Three detectives investigate.