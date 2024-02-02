Faith leaders urge investments in Chicago suburbs following Dolton mass shooting

Faith leaders on Friday were calling for increased investments in Chicago suburban communities in the wake of a mass shooting in Dolton.

"Illinois continues to have a gun violence crisis, and too frequently, we have mass shootings that go overlooked," said Rev. Ciera Bates-Chamberlain, Executive Director of Live Free Illinois.

On Wednesday, a mass shooting occurred in the parking lot of an AutoZone store, leaving four people injured. According to a witness, the incident stemmed from a collision between two cars before noon, leading the involved parties into the AutoZone parking lot.

Video footage from the scene showed damage near the front driver's side of both vehicles. The silver Nissan had over a dozen bullet holes, while the black Chrysler had bullet holes and a completely shattered back window. The AutoZone building along Sibley Boulevard also sustained bullet holes.

Faith leaders returned to the crime scene on Friday, advocating for mental health resources and other investments to support the store's employees coping with the trauma of the shootout. Studies from the Center for Crime and Justice indicate that trauma significantly contributes to violent behavior.

Leaders are also questioning how initiatives to improve safety in Chicago are impacting the Southland. On Thursday, it was announced that Chicago's wealthiest families and top business leaders raised $66 million to aid the city's fight against crime.