Fake championship sports rings seized in Chicago

U.S. Customers and Border Protection officers in Chicago have seized dozens of counterfeit championship sports rings.

The bust was made Monday after authorities determined the rings, which came from China, were "constructed of poor quality and lacked security features."

The shipment was being sent to a home in Florissant Missouri.

Counterfeit rings seized in Chicago.

"Shipments like these prey on the many sports fans across the nation who may be scammed into paying high prices for fake memorabilia," Chicago Field Operations LaFonda Sutton-Burke said in a statement.

The shipment contained fake championship rings of the Chicago Bulls, New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles.

Authorities say had the rings been authentic, their estimated worth would be $2.38 million.

"Counterfeiters easily hide in plain sight on online marketplaces. They dupe shoppers into buying low quality and dangerous counterfeits online," Area Port Director - Chicago Shane Campbell said in a statement.

Fake items can be reported to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, HERE.