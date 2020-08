A false bomb threat was called into a hotel Tuesday in the Gold Coast.

About 9:55 p.m., a male called the hotel in the 100 block of East Pearson Street saying there was a bomb inside, Chicago police said. He demanded they get a large sum of money to him within an hour.

Officers and K9 units did a sweep of the building and found no evidence of a bomb, police said.

No arrests have been made as Area Three detectives investigate.