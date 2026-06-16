Families of fallen Chicago officers react to mural vandalism: 'Please respect our pain'

The Brief Families of three fallen Chicago police officers are speaking out after a memorial mural in West Lawn was vandalized. The mural honors Officers Luis Huesca, Andrés Vásquez Lasso, and Enrique Martinez, all killed in the line of duty. Police are searching for the vandal, and a reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.



The families of three fallen Chicago police officers are speaking out after a memorial mural honoring their loved ones was vandalized in the city’s West Lawn neighborhood.

The backstory:

The mural, located near 68th Street and Pulaski Road, honors Chicago Police Officers Luis Huesca, Andrés Vásquez Lasso and Enrique Martinez, all of whom were killed in the line of duty.

Chicago police say someone vandalized the mural Monday by writing "TKASH" across portions of the artwork, including over some of the officers’ faces. Investigators are still searching for the person responsible.

For the families, the damage is about more than paint.

"It was so painful. I felt so angry. It’s not fair," said Edith Huesca, the mother of Officer Luis Huesca.

Huesca was killed during a carjacking in 2024. His mother said she cannot understand why anyone would target a memorial dedicated to officers who gave their lives serving others.

"What did our police officers do wrong? They did nothing wrong," she said. "My son Luis, the only thing people can say about him is good things. There is no reason to vandalize this beautiful work."

The mural was completed about a month ago as a community tribute to the three officers.

Rosa Martinez, the mother of Officer Enrique Martinez, said the vandalism reopened wounds that remain fresh.

"People have to respect that police officers are here to protect the community, not to bother anyone," Martinez said. "They’re here to help us. We should be united."

23rd Ward Ald. Silvana Tabares said the suspect may have posted videos of the vandalism on social media before the content was removed.

"The offender had an Instagram account, and there was video showing the vandalism that was posted online," Tabares said. "That content has since been deleted. I know the investigation is underway, but what we need to focus on is celebrating this mural and honoring these officers who sacrificed their lives for this city."

What's next:

Family members are now asking for respect and urging the public not to forget the officers honored by the memorial.

"Please respect our pain. Respect our police officers," Edith Huesca said. "Nobody knows, one day, that person may need the help of one of these wonderful people."

No arrests have been announced. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cook County Crime Stoppers. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.