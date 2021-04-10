Families run in terror during a brawl at trampoline park as security guard pulls out gun

article

Families ran in terror during a brawl inside a trampoline park in suburban Chicago on Saturday afternoon as a security guard pulled out a gun.

The incident occurred at Urban Air Adventure Park in Mokena.

Mokena police said that the brawl started when a security guard asked a patron to turn their music off.

During that brawl, the patron put their hand inside a bag and and the security guard pulled out a gun. People ran in terror.

No shots were fired, but the security guard was punched.

One person was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

Fox 32 News has reached out to Urban Air and has not yet received a response. A note on the door on Saturday night said the facility was closed for maintenace.