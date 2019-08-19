Family demands answers after Gary police kill father: 'I want justice'

The family of a Gary man who was shot to death by police over the weekend is calling for justice.

On Monday, dozens of loved ones gathered on the lawn of Rashad Cunningham’s home at 23rd and Kentucky. It was just steps from where he was shot early Saturday. Family want Gary police to release any surveillance video they may have of the moment Cunningham was killed.

The mother of his children says she will be showing up to the police station every day to get justice for Cunningham.

Also Monday, family of the 25-year-old man released into the sky red, white and blue balloons and called out for help. Cunningham was sitting in a car with friends early Saturday outside his home when police approached the car and asked to see identification. Family says Cunningham had a gun on his lap and a license to carry it, and that he did nothing wrong.

“We just need answers. We need clarification. If Rashad did something wrong, they would’ve justified that,” said the mother of his children.

”My son loved his kids, he loved his family. He always reached out to somebody who needed help. His background, they cannot say nothing wrong about my son at this moment. I want justice for my son,” said Ms. Simmons, Cunningham's mother.

Gary police issued a statement over the weekend saying the shooting resulted from a traffic stop, but they have nothing further at this time. The Lake County Sheriff’s office is investigating. FOX 32 reached out to them this evening, but haven’t heard back.