Family of Jack Murray reaches $10.5M settlement with Elk Grove Village

The Brief The family of 24-year-old Jack Murray has reached a $10.5 million settlement with Elk Grove Village following his fatal police shooting in December 2023. Murray’s family alleged officers failed to properly de-escalate a mental health crisis before shooting him outside his home. The settlement comes after a wrongful death lawsuit was filed in 2024, while officers were previously cleared of wrongdoing by an independent investigation.



The family of Jack Murray has reached a $10.5 million settlement with Elk Grove Village, resolving a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a fatal police shooting in 2023.

Murray, 24, was shot and killed by Elk Grove Village police officers on Dec. 1, 2023, after officers responded to a call near his home. His family has maintained that Murray was experiencing a mental health crisis and needed medical assistance, not deadly force.

The family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Cook County in May 2024, alleging officers failed to follow crisis intervention and de-escalation training before opening fire. The lawsuit claimed officers knew Murray had a history of emotional distress and had interacted with him during previous incidents. Police officers were later cleared of wrongdoing following an independent investigation, though the civil case continued.

According to attorneys representing the Murray family, the settlement resolves all claims against Elk Grove Village and the officers involved.

Murray’s family said they hope the case brings greater attention to how police respond to people experiencing mental health emergencies.

The settlement is believed to be among the largest involving a suburban Chicago police shooting in recent years.