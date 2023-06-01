Family member shoots 16-year-old boy in his Humboldt Park bedroom

A teenage boy was shot and critically wounded by a relative early Thursday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was laying down in his bedroom around 2 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Walton Street when a family member shot him twice, according to police.

The boy was struck in the chest and arm and was transported by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

An 18-year-old was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered from the scene.

The suspect's relationship to the victim was not immediately clear.

Area Four detectives are investigating.