Family of Chicago man shot in the head at bus stop raising money for medical costs

The family of a Chicago man with autism who was shot in the head last week by gang members is asking for the public's help.

Jesus Rega, 21, is non-verbal and uses a vision board to communicate. However, his family fears he may go blind from his injuries.

According to his Go Fund Me, Rega's family is asking for support to cover his medical costs and to move the family out of what they call an "unsafe area."

Rega was standing at a school bus stop with his family when he was shot three times last Wednesday.

The family's Go Fund Me has a goal of $50,000. So far, it has raised just over $6,000.