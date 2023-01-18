Man, 21, shot in head in Back of the Yards

A man was shot in the head Wednesday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 21-year-old was outside with two others around 6:38 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Wolcott Avenue when three males walked up and started yelling before opening fire, according to police.

The victim was shot in the head and transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said

The gunmen ran away northbound and have not been taken into custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.