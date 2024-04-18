Family of four displaced after fire rips through West Side home

A fire tore through the roof of a home on the West Side Thursday afternoon, leaving a family displaced.

Chicago fire crews were called to the 5100 block of West Chicago.

A mattress was set on fire outside the building when the flames spread to the rear of the home, fire officials say.

Several firefighters attacked the flames with hoses and were able to put out the fire. However, the structure has been deemed a total loss, with much of its roof destroyed.

Two adults and two children are displaced as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.