Family sues Wisconsin resort, claims 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in parking lot

A family is suing a Wisconsin resort, saying a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in the parking lot.

The girl and her sister went snowboarding at the Alpine Valley Resort in February.

Her family says she was a beginner, and needed an instructor's help.

They say an employee ended up forcing her into his van in a parking lot with no security cameras or guards.

The alleged victim's sister followed her, and saw what was happening, and helped free her.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The suspect, who has not been named, faces several charges.

FOX 32 reached out to Alpine Valley Resort for their response, but we have not heard back.