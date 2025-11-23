3 shot, 2 fatally at downtown Aurora bar, police say

The Brief Three people were shot at a downtown Aurora bar on Saturday night. Two of the people were killed, including the man believed to be the shooter. Police said the shooting was an instance of domestic violence.



Three people were shot, two fatally, at a downtown Aurora bar on Saturday night in what police described as an instance of domestic violence.

What we know:

Around 9:10 p.m., police received multiple calls about a shooting at Two Brothers Roundhouse at 205 N. Broadway, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Officers arrived and found multiple people with gunshot wounds, including:

A woman who was taken to an area hospital where she died

A man who was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition

A man who died at the scene and who police believe to be the shooter

Police did not identify any of the individuals.

Investigators believe all three individuals knew each other and that the shooting appeared to be domestic violence. There was no indication of an ongoing threat to the community, police said.

Autopsies on the individuals who were killed are scheduled.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts are heavy tonight. Members of our community were senselessly shot while simply trying to enjoy a night out, and our entire city feels the weight of that violence." Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said in a statement. "On behalf of the Aurora Police Department, I want the victims and their families to know we are standing with you and doing everything we can to make sure you have answers."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call APD’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 or online at p3tips.com/135.