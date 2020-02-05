Fatal case of Legionnaires’ reported in Vernon Hills senior home; 2 others infected

Public health officials are investigating three cases of Legionnaires’ disease that left one person dead at a senior living center in north suburban Vernon Hills.

The cases of the severe respiratory disease at Brookdale Senior Living, 145 N. Milwaukee Ave., were first reported to health officials Monday, the Lake County Health Department said in a statement Wednesday.

Officials did not provide details about the patient who died.

The state health department and Brookdale staff are working to pinpoint the disease’s source and other residents who might be infected, the health department said.

A spokesperson for Brookdale Senior Living did not immediately have a comment.

Legionnaires’ can’t be spread from person-to-person, but can be deadly.

In late January, two fatal cases of Legionnaires’ at a Carol Stream retirement community were reported by health officials.

Legionella bacteria are transmitted through water droplets from showers or fountains. Most healthy people are not infected after being exposed to the bacteria.