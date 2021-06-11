At least 1 dead after vehicle hits Greyhound bus on I-65 in White County, Indiana

article

At lease one person is dead following a crash involving a Greyhound bus in White County, Indiana Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred at mile-marker 188 on Interstate 65.

According to preliminary information, a vehicle crossed from the southbound side of I-65 and hit a Greyhound bus on the northbound lane.

All lanes are currently closed where the crash occurred, Indiana State Police said.

Greyhound issued a statement to WISHTV.COM8 saying:

"We can confirm an incident earlier today near Lafayette, Indiana on I-65 when a vehicle crossed from the southbound side of the highway and hit the Greyhound bus on the northbound lane. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in today’s incident. Our priority is taking care of all the passengers, employees and families affected and we will continue to support local authorities with this matter. We can confirm the Greyhound driver and several passengers have been transported to area hospitals. We are currently in the process of transporting all non-injured passengers from the scene. For more information, please reach out to local authorities."

Indiana State Police did not provide any additional details about the crash.