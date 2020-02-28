Fatal crash on I-57 shuts down southbound lanes at 127th

Southbound lanes on Interstate 57 were closed Friday morning at 127th Street after a fatal crash in south suburban Calumet Park.

A 2016 white Dodge sedan struck the back of a silver-colored 1999 Jeep SUV about 2:06 a.m. in the southbound express lanes near 127th Street, Illinois State Police said.

The Jeep went off the road, rolled over a concrete barrier and caught fire, state police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old man who was driving the Dodge was taken to a hospital “with no significant injury,” state police said.

Investigators believe the crash was alcohol-related, state police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

The southbound lanes were closed from 127th Street to 147th Street as authorities continue to investigate, state police said.