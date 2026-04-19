Fiery crash on Chicago’s SW Side leaves driver dead, police say

The Brief A driver was killed after he slammed into another car, then a tree and a fence on the Southwest Side overnight, police said. The male driver has not been identified.



The driver of a speeding car was killed when he slammed into another car, then into a tree and fence on Chicago’s Southwest Side overnight.

What we know:

Officers were called to the scene in the 4400 block of S. Pulaski Road in Archer Heights just before midnight.

The male driver was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Pulaski Road in a Jeep Cherokee when he struck a 67-year-old man in a Honda Pilot that was entering traffic.

The driver of the Jeep lost control and struck a tree, then a fence, police said. The Jeep caught on fire.

The male driver died at the scene. Authorities have not identified the driver.

No other injuries were reported.

Area detectives are investigating the crash.