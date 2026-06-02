Naperville teen takeover leads to 9 arrests: 'No second chances'

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The Brief Large groups of mostly teens gathered in downtown Naperville on Monday, prompting a heavy police response. Nine people were arrested and nearly three dozen citations were issued for offenses including battery, assault and obstructing police. Authorities said the crowds were dispersed by about 11 p.m.



Nine people were arrested and nearly three dozen citations were issued after large groups of mostly teens gathered in downtown Naperville on Monday evening.

Naperville teen takeover

The backstory:

The gathering began around 5 p.m. June 1 along the Washington Street corridor between Chicago and Van Buren avenues. Anticipating large crowds, the Naperville Police Department deployed multiple teams of officers throughout the downtown area to deter criminal activity and maintain public safety.

Five juveniles were arrested during the event. Charges included battery, assault, obstructing identification, criminal trespass to state-supported land, illegal possession of cannabis, illegal possession of tobacco by a minor, disobeying a peace officer and interfering with a peace officer.

Among those arrested were a 17-year-old from Plainfield charged with battery, a 15-year-old from Bloomington charged with obstructing identification, a 17-year-old from Bolingbrook charged with battery, assault and drug-related offenses, a 17-year-old from Aurora charged with obstructing identification and criminal trespass, and a 17-year-old from Romeoville charged with disobeying and interfering with a peace officer.

Police also arrested four adults in connection with the gathering.

Amaree J. Bivens, 23, of Naperville, was arrested on four outstanding warrants and charged with obstructing a peace officer. Sudais Oyekanmi, 18, of Aurora, was arrested for obstructing identification. Marshun J. Smith, 18, of Romeoville, was arrested on a charge of attempted aggravated assault on a peace officer. Tyler L. Sims, 18, of Romeoville, was arrested for battery and obstructing a peace officer.

Authorities said the crowds were dispersed by roughly 11 p.m.

What they're saying:

"We’ve been very clear on our stance," Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said in a statement. "We want people to come to our city, patronize our businesses, and enjoy all the amenities Naperville has to offer. But if you break the law, there will be no warnings; there will be no second chances. We’ve tried that approach, and it was met with a lot of disrespect and lawlessness. So, as last night proved, we will not hesitate to make arrests and issue citations for breaking the law."