Chicago man charged months after 2 killed in Kennedy Expressway crash

The Brief A 27-year-old Chicago man has been charged with DUI offenses after a March crash on the Kennedy Expressway killed two people. ISP says Isaiah Olivas' Jeep struck a disabled Hyundai that was stopped on I-90. Two occupants of the Hyundai died, while two others suffered serious injuries.



A Chicago man has been charged with four DUI felonies in connection with a March crash on the Kennedy Expressway that left two people dead and two others seriously injured, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

ISP said 27-year-old Isaiah Olivas turned himself in Monday on two counts of aggravated driving under the influence involving death and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence causing great bodily harm.

Isaiah Olivas | ISP

The charges stem from a crash that happened around 1:46 a.m. March 15 on southbound I-90 at Randolph Street.

According to ISP, a Hyundai sedan became disabled and stopped in the left lane of the expressway. Four people were inside the vehicle when it was struck from behind by a Jeep driven by Olivas.

Olivas and all four occupants of the Hyundai were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

Two of the Hyundai occupants, identified as Rashad Dean and Nadinah Cunnings, later died at the hospital.

What's next:

Following a detention hearing, Olivas remains in custody at the Cook County Jail as the case moves forward, ISP said.