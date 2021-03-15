Fatal crash shuts off power at Lake Zurich village hall

article

A driver died after he lost control of his vehicle Monday and crashed into two electrical boxes and a brick wall, shutting off power to Lake Zurich’s Village Hall.

The crash happened about 4:45 a.m. near the intersection of Main Street and Lions Drive, according to a statement from Lake Zurich Police Deputy Chief David Anderson.

A southbound Ford lost control and collapsed into the electrical boxes and a brick wall at 70 E. Main St., Anderson said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The only occupant of the car, a male, died at the scene, he said. His name hasn’t been released.

Advertisement

Village Hall would be closed Monday since the crash affected power to the building, the Village of Lake Zurich said on Facebook.