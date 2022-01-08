Fatal DUI crash kills one on I-57 near Markham

One person has died in a two-car, head-on crash on I-57 neat 159th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Around 4:40 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to the crash, after a 2002 Maroon GMC Envoy driving southbound in the northbound lanes, struck a 2012 Black Buick Lacrosse head-on. .

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The Buick driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld, pending family notification.

The other driver, Anthony Washington, 32, of Chicago, was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said. Washington was issued multiple road citations, including driving under the influence, driving the wrong way and failure to reduce speed, police said.

Around 5 a.m., the northbound side of the interstate at 167th Street was closed for an investigation. All lanes were reopened around 8:35 a.m.

Advertisement

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law



