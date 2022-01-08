Fatal DUI crash kills one on I-57 near Markham
MARKHAM - One person has died in a two-car, head-on crash on I-57 neat 159th Street, according to Illinois State Police.
Around 4:40 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to the crash, after a 2002 Maroon GMC Envoy driving southbound in the northbound lanes, struck a 2012 Black Buick Lacrosse head-on. .
The Buick driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld, pending family notification.
The other driver, Anthony Washington, 32, of Chicago, was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said. Washington was issued multiple road citations, including driving under the influence, driving the wrong way and failure to reduce speed, police said.
Around 5 a.m., the northbound side of the interstate at 167th Street was closed for an investigation. All lanes were reopened around 8:35 a.m.
The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law