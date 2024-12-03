Fatal fire in abandoned Englewood building prompts death investigation

A death investigation has been launched after a woman died in a fire Monday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

Chicago police officers were called to a fire at an abandoned apartment building around 10 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Morgan Street.

When they arrived, officers saw a woman around 50 years old who was on fire and unresponsive, according to CPD.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and paramedics treated the victim at the scene but she later died at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released her identity.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Chicago Fire Department and CPD's Bomb and Arson detectives.