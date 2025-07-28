Fatal Cook County I-80 crash leaves 1 dead, major delays, police say

A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in southern Cook County left one person dead, another hospitalized, and major traffic delays on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to I-80 eastbound lanes just west of Torrence Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to Illinois State Police.

Investigators learned that a passenger car was stalled in the lane when another car hit it from the rear.

That caused the second car to hit a semi-truck.

The driver of the second car died at the scene. The driver of the first car was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

Traffic was being allowed to get by on the far right lane.

What we don't know:

It was unclear when all lanes would reopen.