Motorcyclist, 51, killed in crash on Chicago’s SW Side, police say

A 51-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Chicago’s Southwest Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened in the 5500 block of N. Western Avenue in Gage Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A motorcycle driven by the man was traveling southbound when he lost control, police said.

The driver was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he died.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities did not identify the man. It was unclear why he lost control of the motorcycle.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.