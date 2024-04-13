Fatal shooting sparks homicide probe in Auburn Gresham neighborhood: Chicago police

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally gunned down in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Chicago police were called just after 5:15 p.m. Saturday to the 7700 block of S. Carpenter Street.

The 22-year-old man was found lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds, according to CPD.

He was taken to The University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

His identity has not been released.

Little information is known on the shooter and no arrests have been made.