Southeast Side shooting: Man dies after being shot while getting into his car

A man has died after being gunned down while getting into his vehicle on the city's Southeast Side.

The shooting happened at 7:20 p.m. Thursday in the 8600 block of S. Cottage Grove.

The man, 29, was getting into his car when a blue vehicle pulled up next to him. The suspects inside the blue vehicle then pulled guns and started firing at the man before speeding away, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot in the face and twice in his lower body.

He was taken to The University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.