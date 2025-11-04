Chicago crash: 2 killed, 1 hurt after SW Side collision, police say

Two people were killed and another was hurt after a crash on Chicago’s Southwest Side on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 2800 block of W. 87th Street in the Wrightwood neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded to the crash a little before 3 p.m.

A sedan driven by a 21-year-old man was traveling westbound on 87th Street while an SUV, driven by a 73-year-old man, was traveling eastbound.

The SUV tried to make a left turn to go northbound on California Avenue. The sedan then hit the SUV head on.

The driver and the 76-year-old passenger of the SUV were both taken to Christ Hospital, where they died, police said. Authorities did not identify the two individuals.

The driver of the sedan had an injury to his right leg and was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition. He was cited for failure to reduce speed.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.