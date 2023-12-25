Father of 3 killed in grocery store beating, 3 teens arrested

Three teenagers have been arrested for beating an Ohio father of three to death, police say.

Columbus police said the incident happened at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6. The three young men allegedly engaged the victim, 53-year-old Donnie Smith, inside a Kroger grocery store, WSYX-TV reported.

The suspects were asked to leave by security after getting into an altercation with patrons inside the store, and then the fight continued outside, police said. Smith was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

One of the friends who was with Smith at the time told WSYX the group was "trying to pick on whoever they could."

Charging documents obtained by the local ABC station say Smith was "unconscious and bleeding from the head due to the beating" and that the group was "laughing and enjoying themselves" while assaulting him.

Dionta Hughes

Smith died two weeks after the assault, the media outlet reported.

The suspects left the scene in a red vehicle, police said.

Police did not say how homicide detectives got on their trail, but they did say they arrested 18-year-old Dionta Hughes, 19-year-old Jamarion Evans-Bennett and a 17-year-old on murder charges.

Jamarion Evans-Bennett

Photos of Hughes and Evans-Bennett were released but not for the juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police.

