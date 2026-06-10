FBI, ATF probe Country Club Hills shooting involving undercover operation

The Brief Federal, state and local agencies are investigating a Country Club Hills incident that began as an ATF firearms trafficking operation and escalated into an attempted robbery of undercover agents. An ATF agent and a Chicago police task force officer fired on suspects, wounding two of them, who were later taken into custody and hospitalized in stable condition. In total, five suspects were arrested as the FBI, ATF, Illinois State Police and COPA investigate both the attempted robbery and the officer-involved shooting.



The FBI, ATF and Illinois State police have three investigations going on after what happened in Country Club Hills Tuesday night.

The police-involved shooting wounded two offenders. They, along with three more, were taken into custody in connection with a federal investigation involving undercover operations.

It started with a firearms trafficking operation.

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives say an agent and a task officer were the targets of an attempted robbery. It ended with two suspects shot by police at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability sent investigators. The task officer who fired the weapon reportedly was a Chicago police officer.

The FBI, ATF and multiple suburban police set up a crime scene perimeter around the area of 189th and Loretto in Country Club Hills. They appeared to be looking for evidence in between houses on the residential streets.

They surrounded multiple vehicles that were stopped in the middle of streets.

State police investigators were on the scene to investigate the police-involved shooting and the FBI is looking into the alleged assault of a federal officer. Both wounded offenders were taken into custody and transported to the hospital for medical treatment. They are currently in stable condition.

Three people were arrested on the scene, and five people in total are being held. Authorities are reviewing charges.