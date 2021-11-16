FBI looking for man in sexual exploitation case involving a baby

The FBI is urging the public to help track down a man wanted for questioning in the sexual exploitation of an infant.

On Tuesday, they released a six second audio clip of the man speaking to the child in English. The audio was taken from a graphic video the FBI has obtained. A snap shot of the room where the crime occurred was also released, showing what appears to be an infant seat, floral wall paper with a tear and a gasoline can next to plastic storage bins.

Two images of the wanted subject, the FBI is referring to as John Doe 45, were also released. He is white with brown hair, a mustache and a beard, and appears to be between the ages of 30 and 40-years-old.

The FBI believes the video was produced between January and April of 2019.

Special Agent Siobhan Johnson with the FBI is asking the public to pay close attention to the photos.

"Look at the wallpaper, look at the tear down the wallpaper, you're seeing a gasoline can kept indoors, those things are things that you may not register immediately but if you spend a few seconds looking at that, that might be somewhere in your past and you can say that looks familiar," she said.

Tips can be made anonymously at www.tips.fbi.gov or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.