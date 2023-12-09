FBI looking for suspect in Waukegan bank robbery

The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a bank Saturday afternoon in north suburban Waukegan.

About 1:34 p.m. the man entered the Bank of America branch, 920 South Waukegan Road, and displayed a demand note while suggesting he was armed with a gun, according to the FBI.

The suspect fled the bank on foot and remains on the loose. Nobody was injured in the robbery, officials said.

(FBI Chicago)

The suspect is described as being about 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, in his mid 30s with a medium build, the FBI said. He also had brown hair, a scruffy beard and heavy acne scarring on his face. Authorities said the man wore a button-down shirt, dark jeans and a dark ball cap.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI Chicago Field office at 312-421-6700.