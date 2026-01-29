FBI operation targets drug trafficking group across Chicago, suburbs

The Brief Multiple people were arrested in the Chicago area during an early-morning investigation. Arrest and search warrants were carried out on the Near West Side, South Side and in the western suburbs. The activity was tied to a drug trafficking organization, according to the FBI.



Multiple people were arrested across Chicago and the suburbs Thursday morning as part of an investigation into a drug trafficking organization, federal officials said.

What we know:

The FBI Chicago said agents began court-authorized activity at around 6 a.m. alongside the Chicago Police Department and other partners.

Arrest and search warrants were executed at several locations, including the Near West Side and South Side of Chicago, as well as sites in the western suburbs.

The operation was connected to the takedown of a drug trafficking organization, according to the FBI.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the number of people arrested or the exact locations involved. Details about the suspected drugs and possible charges remain unclear.

What they're saying:

"The FBI is dedicated to working with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe," the FBI Chicago said in a post on social media.