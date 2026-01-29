FBI operation targets drug trafficking group across Chicago, suburbs
CHICAGO - Multiple people were arrested across Chicago and the suburbs Thursday morning as part of an investigation into a drug trafficking organization, federal officials said.
What we know:
The FBI Chicago said agents began court-authorized activity at around 6 a.m. alongside the Chicago Police Department and other partners.
Arrest and search warrants were executed at several locations, including the Near West Side and South Side of Chicago, as well as sites in the western suburbs.
The operation was connected to the takedown of a drug trafficking organization, according to the FBI.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the number of people arrested or the exact locations involved. Details about the suspected drugs and possible charges remain unclear.
What they're saying:
"The FBI is dedicated to working with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe," the FBI Chicago said in a post on social media.
The Source: The information in this story came from the FBI Chicago.