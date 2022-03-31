FBI searching for 3 suspects in Chicago bank robbery
CHICAGO - The FBI is looking for three people who robbed a Chase Bank at gunpoint Tuesday in the Little Italy neighborhood.
At 11:32 a.m., three people entered the bank at 1225 S. Ashland Ave., posing as customers before flashing two handguns and demanding money, according to the FBI.
The FBI released the following information about the bank robbers:
Suspect #1
- Sex: Male
- Race: Black
- Build: Medium to large
- Height: Approximately 5’5’’ to 5’6’’
- Clothing: dark hooded sweatshirt with a Nike logo on the front left breast, dark-colored mask, dark-colored pants, blue and white Nike Jordan shoes, and carried a blue backpack
The FBI released surveillance images of three suspects wanted for allegedly robbing a Chase Bank on Tuesday in Chicago | FBI
Suspect #2
- Sex: Male
- Race: Black
- Build: Medium
- Height: Approximately 5’10’’
- Clothing: dark hooded sweatshirt, bright orange mask, yellow reflective vest, dark-colored gloves, dark-colored pants, and dark-colored boots
Suspect #3
- Sex: Male
- Race: Black
- Build: Medium
- Height: Approximately 5’10’’ to 6’
- Clothing: dressed like a security guard and wore a dark-colored hat with white lettering, dark-colored mask, dark-colored shirt with patches on both sleeves, white gloves, dark-colored belt, dark-colored pants, and dark-colored work boots
It was not immediately clear how much money was stolen from the bank.
The FBI said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
Tips can be submitted anonymously at (312) 421-6700 or by going to tips.fbi.gov.
