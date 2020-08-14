FBI seeking woman in Summit bank robbery

article

The FBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to a woman who robbed a bank Thursday afternoon in Summit in the south suburbs.

She entered a Fifth Third Bank branch at 5640 S. Harlem Ave. and implied she had a weapon, according to the FBI.

The woman, in her 30s, left with an unspecified amount of cash.

A surveillance video frame shows a woman wanted by the FBI for robbing a Fifth Third Bank branch at 5640 S. Harlem Ave. on Aug. 13, 2020. | FBI

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Chicago field office at 312-421-6700.