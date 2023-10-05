FBI releases video of armored truck robbery outside suburban Walmart

The FBI has released video footage showing an armed robbery involving an armored truck that occurred earlier this week in Country Club Hills.

According to the FBI, the incident unfolded when armored guards were conducting a money transfer operation at a Walmart store near 167th & Pulaski. Suspects in a sedan drove up and began shooting.

In response, the guards, along with a Walmart security guard, returned fire. The armored truck driver also took action by trying to block the suspects' vehicle.

Following the exchange of gunfire, two individuals, possibly accompanied by a woman, fled into the Walmart parking lot. They forcibly took a shopper's vehicle before leaving the area. Investigators believe that at least one of the suspects may have been injured during the incident.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. and resulted in the Walmart premises being cordoned off with police tape. Two vehicles, an armored Loomis truck and another car with front-end damage, were marked as evidence.

Walmart employees reported hearing gunshots and observing shoppers seeking cover during the altercation.

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of those involved in the robbery.