FBI warns Illinois residents about dangers of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards

The FBI’s Chicago office is warning Illinois residents about the dangers involved in the illegal sale of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards and other coronavirus scams.

The FBI said vaccination cards are intended only for the recipients they were originally issued to, and the creation, purchase, or sale of the cards is a crime.

"FBI Chicago reminds the public that the creation, purchase, or sale of fake vaccine cards by individuals is illegal, dangerous, and punishable with significant fines and prison time," FBI spokesperson Jillian Kaehler said in a statement.

Vaccination cards are intended to provide recipients of the coronavirus vaccine with important information regarding the type of vaccine they received and their dates of inoculation.

FILE - A COVID-19 vaccination record card issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The FBI also warned the public that posting photos of legitimate vaccine cards online can open Illinois residents to vulnerabilities involving identity theft.

The FBI advised residents to avoid posting pictures of vaccination cards online, but if you have, it should be removed immediately as cards may contain sensitive personal information including your name, date of birth and insurance information.

Residents should also be on the lookout for any unsolicited offers of coronavirus cures or vaccination documents, the FBI said.

Anyone with information regarding the fraudulent creation or sale of COVID-19 vaccination cards can file a report by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to tips.fbi.gov.