Federal task force wants to meet with Chicago leaders on antisemitism in schools

Chicago is among four major U.S. cities where a federal task force plans to meet with local leaders to discuss how schools and universities have responded to antisemitism in recent years.

The move comes as the Department of Education ramps up its scrutiny of colleges and universities, including Northwestern, over their handling of discrimination complaints.

What we know:

The Federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, created under President Donald Trump, has reached out to officials in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and Boston.

Senior Counsel Leo Terrell informed Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson that the task force is looking into allegations that local schools may have failed to protect Jewish students from "unlawful discrimination, in potential violation of federal law."

Meanwhile, Northwestern University is currently under federal investigation for its handling of antisemitism allegations.

The Department of Education sent warning letters to 60 colleges and universities, including Illinois Wesleyan University, threatening potential enforcement actions if they fail to meet federal civil rights obligations.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon stated that universities risk losing federal funding if they do not take stronger action. The Trump administration recently canceled $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University in New York for what it called "continued inaction" on the issue.

What they're saying:

Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a statement along with today's announcement.

"Too many elected officials chose not to stand up to a rising tide of antisemitism in our cities and campuses following the horrific events of October 7, 2023," Bondi said. "Actions have consequences – inaction does, too."

Terrell also weighed in.

"The Task Force looks forward to meeting with the mayors and other municipal leaders in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston to quickly and effectively identify ways that, working together or apart, we return safety, civility, and sanity to our nation’s schools," he said. "These meetings, in conjunction with our visits to university campuses around the country, are just two of the many actions President Trump and Attorney General Bondi are taking to end this scourge of anti-Semitism."

Regarding Northwestern, the university in a statement said in part:

"We are confident in the actions we have taken to address antisemitism on our campus, including updating our Student Code of Conduct, our disciplinary procedures and making investments in public safety. We continue to work tirelessly to make our university a safe and non-discriminatory educational institution."

What we don't know:

It is unclear when the meeting with Chicago leaders would take place. We have no comment yet from the city or Mayor Johnson's office.

What's next:

Terrell noted the task force would meet with City of Chicago leadership, impacted students, local law enforcement, and community members to determine if federal intervention is needed over the allegations.

Additionally, the task force will visit Northwestern to meet with students, faculty, and administrators.