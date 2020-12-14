Females robbed of purses on Near West Side

Chicago police are warning Near West Side residents about a string of recent purse robberies.

In each incident, one or two males approached a female as she walked alone and started talking to her, police said. Then, they would hit her or push her to the ground and take her purse before fleeing.

The robberies happened in the afternoon hours in:

The 400 block of North Aberdeen Street;

The 200 block of South Aberdeen Street;

The first block of North Racine Avenue; and

The 1000 block of West Grand Avenue.

Police said one of the suspects was a man in his 20s between 5-foot-8 and 6-feet, weighing about 150 pounds and wearing dark clothing, a mask and brown or tan work boots. The other suspect was described as simply wearing a dark clothing and a mask, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.