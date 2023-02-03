Researches developing fentanyl vaccine

The fight against fentanyl could be taking a turn thanks to a new vaccine.

A team at the University of Houston has been working on a solution to the nation’s fentanyl crisis for nearly six years.

They say it’s similar to the Hepatitis B vaccine and stimulates the body to make antibodies against fentanyl.

Scientists say those antibodies can block the euphoric high that a person feels from taking the drug.

"The antibodies bind to fentanyl, prevent it from getting into the brain and then is exited from the body. The individual then can get back on the wagon to sobriety," said Colin Haile from the University of Houston.

This treatment is intended for drug addicts looking to get clean.

Testing was first done on rodents. Human clinical trials are set to begin soon.