FHP: Woman escapes unharmed as her car plunges into a pool

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Pasco County woman lost control of her car this morning and ended up in a community swimming pool.

Troopers said Audrey Bullitt-Reeves was driving on Travco Court when she went over a curb, went through some bushes, hit a fence and ended up in an adjacent trailer park's swimming pool on Old County Road 54.

Luckily, the driver was able to escape unharmed through the rear window as her car submerged, said troopers.

Troopers said they cited Bullitt-Reeves with careless driving.