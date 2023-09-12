Fidelia Carpio: Missing Wisconsin woman last seen exiting vehicle on Chicago expressway
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Wisconsin woman who was last seen getting out of a vehicle on an area expressway.
Fidelia Carpio, 53, was last seen on Monday exiting a vehicle that was in traffic on the Edens Expressway. It happened near the Wilson Ave. exit around 3:30 p.m.
She was last seen walking towards Cicero Ave., according to police.
Carpio is described as a Hispanic woman, with blonde hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 160 pounds.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554.
Fidelia Carpio | CPD