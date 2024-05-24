Remembering Illinois heroes: 'Field of the Fallen' tribute unveiled in Cary for Memorial Day Weekend

A nonprofit organization in northwest suburban Cary is honoring service members from Illinois who made the ultimate sacrifice.

This Memorial Day weekend, the public is invited to visit the "Field of the Fallen."

For the last 14 years, the "Field of the Fallen" has ensured that the names of our brave service members who died for our country live on.

Located near Three Oaks Road and Northwest Highway, this year, the field features 353 flags.

Each one is accompanied by a tag, which includes the honoree's name, their hometown, the branch they served in and their date of death.

The display is organized by the Veterans Network Committee of Northern Illinois and will officially open during a ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday.

"I really hope that it speaks to more than acknowledging people's service with a ‘thank you’ and that action is really what it's about…," said Doug Katz, vice president of the committee. "I hope that they walk away saying, ‘we can always do more for our veterans.’"

A veteran monitors the ‘Field of the Fallen’ 24/7, standing guard at each hour.

The field will remain open 24 hours a day until Monday at 5 p.m.