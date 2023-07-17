Field Museum asking for public's help in naming Spinosaurus

Chicago's Field Museum is asking for a help naming its newest dinosaur, the Spinosaurus.

The replica was installed June 2 in the Stanley Field Hall.

The prehistoric river monster used to live in what is now northern Africa.

The museum says it has received many submissions for the dinosaur’s name and has narrowed it down to three: Sabah, which is Arabic for swimmer; Sobek, meaning Egyptian crocodile-headed god; and Sandy referring to the sandy desert dunes were the Spinosaurus fossils were found.

You can vote for your favorite name right now on the museum's website.