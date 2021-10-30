Fiery crash in Lisle leaves 3 people dead

Three people died following a two-vehicle crash in Lisle Saturday morning.

At about 1:18 a.m., Lisle police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Warrenville Road and Navistar Drive for a traffic crash involving two vehicles.

Upon arrival, officers found one vehicle severely damaged. The driver of the vehicle, a man in his forties from Aurora, was deceased.

The second vehicle was occupied by three people and found about 200 yards away and was on fire, police said.

The passenger of the vehicle, a man in his 20s from Naperville, was found deceased.

The backseat passenger, a female in her twenties from Shorewood, was seriously injured. She was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his twenties from Naperville, was transported to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.