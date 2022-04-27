Fiery Naperville crash leaves 37-year-old man seriously injured

A Naperville man was seriously hurt in a traffic crash Wednesday morning.

At about 10:24 a.m., Naperville police and fire departments were dispatched to the intersection of Illinois Route 59 and 95th Street for a crash.

According to police, the driver of a motorcycle, a 37-year-old Naperville man, was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 59 and approaching 95h Street.

The driver then proceeded right through the intersection and collided with a semi-truck that was turning westbound onto 95th Street from Route 59.

The motorcycle caught on fire, causing the trailer to also catch on fire.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (630) 305-5477.