Fifth City shooting leaves man dead

A man was fatally shot Sunday night in the Fifth City neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The man, who is in his 30s, was found by police around 11:12 p.m. suffering from several gunshot wounds to the torso in the 3500 block of West Congress Parkway, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

A witness told police the victim was shot at by a male who ran away from the scene.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.