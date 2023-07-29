Fight ends in deadly shootout in Little Village

A fight ended in a deadly shootout in Little Village Friday night.

A 61-year-old man was fatally shot just after 10 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Luther Street.

Police say the victim was in a physical altercation with an unknown offender when both of them produced handguns.

The offender shot the victim one time in the head. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

A handgun was recovered on scene, but the shooter is not in custody. Area Four detectives continue to investigate.