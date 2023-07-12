Fight leads to shooting inside Little Italy residence; man wounded

A man was shot during a fight inside a residence in Little Italy Tuesday night.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was fighting with a known offender in a residential hallway in a building in the 1300 block of West 15th Street.

Someone else in the hallway fired shots at the victim and the person he was fighting with.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police say he was very uncooperative and didn't answer any of their questions. He is also known to police.

No arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing.