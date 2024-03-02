Fight turned shooting in Bronzeville leaves man in critical condition

A 48-year-old man is in critical condition after an argument led to a shooting in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Chicago police were called at 4:25 p.m. Saturday to the 4700 block of S. Indiana Avenue for shots fired.

The 48-year-old man was fighting with the suspect in a parking lot when the situation escalated.

The suspect pulled a gun and shot the man in the chest and both of his legs, police say.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago Hospital and is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.